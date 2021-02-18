ÁRSTÍÐIR Wins "Best Group" At 17th Annual International Acoustic Music Awards

The enigmatic Icelanders of Árstíðir are pleased to announce that they have won the "Best Group" category for the song "Þar sem enginn fer" for the 17th annual IAMAs (International Acoustic Music Awards). The song was also nominated in the Best Song in the AAA/Alternative category. A full list of winners can be found here.

Árstíðir comments on the win: "We are extremely happy to announce that we've just won First Prize at the 17th Annual IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards) ! This distinguished award, which promotes excellence in Acoustic Music Performance and Artistry, chose our song 'Þar sem enginn fer' as the winner in the category for Best Group.

"This is a huge honor for us, since for years we've been passionate about creating moving songs and intricate arrangements with the acoustic guitar as the focal point, and we felt pretty good about ourselves when we wrote and arranged 'Þar sem enginn fer'.

"Receiving this award and this recognition from IAMA tells us that we're on the right path and it will inspire us to keep picking away for many more years to come! We are super happy and deeply grateful!" - Daniel, Gunnar & Ragnar

Árstíðir recently streamed their winter concert, which can be seen here.

Lineup:

Daniel Auðunsson: guitar, vocals

Gunnar Már Jakobsson: baritone guitar, vocals

Ragnar Ólafsson: keyboards, vocals