ART NATION To Release Inception Album In June; "Brutal And Beautiful" Music Video Posted

Frontiers Music Srl announces the release of Art Nation's new album, Inception, on June 9. This will be the band's first new album in four years and sees vocalist Alexander Strandell, guitarist Christoffer Borg, bassist Richard Svärd, and drummer Alexander Lundgren delivering a powerful musical statement. Huge, anthemic melodic hard rock mixed with European metal influences throughout, make Inception an undeniably enjoyable sonic delight.

An epic new single, "Brutal And Beautiful", is out today. Watch the video below.

After having worked with lead vocalist Alexander Strandell on 2022's excellent debut album from Crowne, Kings In The North, Frontiers Music Srl approached Alexander about working together on a new Art Nation album and thankfully, Strandell was keen on the idea.

Importantly and crucially, guitarist Christoffer Borg, who started the band with Strandell in 2014, has returned to Art Nation. Strandell and Borg, along with bassist Richard Svärd and drummer Alexander Lundgren, have re-established that great musical spirit and chemistry that launched the band and Art Nation is back and better than ever!

"When Art Nation released our debut album Revolution'in 2015, everything went extremely fast. Suddenly we were on tour, doing shows on some of the biggest stages in Sweden and walking the red carpet of the Grammy Awards. At the same time, we were navigating the difficulties of being a bunch of kids, playing in a band where no one had any experience of doing all the things that we were expected to do. I was totally broken and overwhelmed by all the anxiety that had built up from the pressure of trying too hard. After the release of 'Liberation' in 2017, I could barely be on stage anymore without pain in my chest and I was so frustrated with being ill.

"During this period, I did things to my friends in the band that I deeply regret today. Even if I told myself that it was okay because of my health, it’s never okay to treat your friends badly. I need to live with that for the rest of my life and I’ll try to do better from now on. I lost my friends in 2017 and the band was never the same after that. We tried really hard to continue the journey, but it never felt like Art Nation without Christoffer, who started the band with me back in 2014. The musical spirit was gone along with the strong friendship," explains Strandell.

"After the release of Transition in 2019, the dawn of the pandemic in early 2020 forced me to cancel all future plans and everything went upside down. I tried to see it all as a sign to just focus on myself and try to repair all the damage I had done during the years. This break was necessary because I needed to heal myself and today I’m feeling stronger than ever, with much thanks to my family and friends. Christoffer and I are back together with Richard and Alex and we couldn’t be more happy," continues Strandell.

"We're here to stay this time and from the bottom of my heart, I’m so thankful for all the support during the band's existence. Let's make this next chapter of Art Nation the best ever!" concludes Strandell.

Tracklisting:

"Brutal & Beautiful"

"Last Of The Burned"

"1001"

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Echo"

"Break Up"

"Light The Fire"

"The Legend Reborn"

"Somewhere I Know I Belong"

"Superman"

"Powerless"

Art Nation are:

Alexander Strandell - Vocals

Christoffer Borg - Guitar

Richard Svärd - Bass

Alexander Lundgren - Drums

(Photo - Johannes Malm)