ART OF ANARCHY Feat. JEFF SCOTT SOTO, BUMBLEFOOT Announce New Album; "Die Hard" Video Posted

Art Of Anarchy, featuring Jeff Scott Soto, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Jon Votta, Vince Votta, and Tony Dickinson, will release their new album, Let There Be Anarchy on CD and vinyl via Pavement on February 16.

Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the new single, "Die Hard", below. "The message is clear," says Art Of Anarchy, "if we must die, then we will all 'Die Hard'!"

"Die Hard" is by far the band's most epic song to date, clocking in at over 7:30 minutes long. With its heavy guitar riffs, slaying double bass, and soaring choruses, the song is a testament to the musicianship and songwriting ability the band displays throughout their new, upcoming album Let There Be Anarchy, and serves as a strong opening song on the album. The music video takes you on a cinematic journey in a futuristic sci-fi fantasy world, where everyone has a Joker card in their hand to play. The video stars Charlie Gillespie as "The Prince Of Anarchy", Canadian actor and singer known for his role as Luke Patterson in the Netflix series "Julie and the Phantoms".

For the "Die Hard" video, Art Of Anarchy again teamed up with acclaimed Director Dale ‘Rage’ Resteghini (5FDP, Corey Taylor, Mudvayne, Trivium, Plush, Fear Factory, Anthrax, Children of Bodom, and Art Of Anarchy's recently released "Vilified" video starring Cuba Gooding Jr.) The video was filmed at a massive sound stage in New Jersey.

Art Of Anarchy is one of those rare bands that doesn't play by rules, except for the ones they break. “Compromise", and "playing it safe" are terms that don't exist in the band’s vocabulary, pulverizing raw talent is what this band has always relied on along with artistic worlds of illusion and sound.

The band has entered into a Renaissance rebirth with a darker more sinister edge, that will reinforce the "anarchy" in Art Of Anarchy. Original founding members Jon Votta (guitar), Vince Votta (drums), and guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (former Guns N' Roses / Sons Of Apollo) welcome the talents of vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (former Yngwie Malmsteen / Sons Of Apollo) and bassist Tony Dickinson (Soto / Trans-Siberian Orchestra) into this new formation.

The band returns with their comeback album Let There Be Anarchy, which is a reflection of a modern society. With epic songs pushing the eight-minute mark, listeners will be taken to places that they may already be, are going to, or can only imagine. With the band's new lineup, the next chapter in Art Of Anarchy has just begun.

Art Of Anarchy looks forward to touring and bringing Anarchy back to the music world with future albums and tours to come… but that story is yet to be told!

Tracklisting:

"Die Hard"

"Echo Your Madness"

"Vilified"

"Bridge Of Tomorrow"

"Writing On The Wall"

"Rivals"

"Blind Man's Victory"

"Dying Days"

"The Good, The Bad, And The Insane"

"Disarray"

"Vilified" video:

(Photo - Marc Weiss)