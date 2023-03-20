ART OF SHOCK Drops “2020v” Music Video

Hollywood's Art Of Shock — frontman Art Geezar, lead guitarist Nicholas Ertel, bassist Brice Snyder, and drummer Adrian Geezar — have dropped their video for "2020v."

The track has quite a topical message.

"This song was written during the first few weeks of the pandemic lockdowns," the band says. "Rich, poor or famous, politician thief or mattress salesman. In 2020, all humans were democratically sentenced, our lives disrupted in a way we hadn't seen since the last great war. The world grinded to a halt and became a prison as we faced a new and invisible enemy, wondering if we brought this on ourselves."

"2020v" was produced by Taylor Young and accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Vicente Cordero. It is a testament to Art of Shock's commitment to pushing the boundaries of the heavy metal genre. The song is the first single from the upcoming full length, due out later this year.

Art Of Shock's first album, Dark Angeles, was produced by Mark Lewis and released by Century Media Records at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Despite the challenging circumstances, the album was a testament to the band's drive and determination, eventually taking them across the U.S. and Canada and finding them sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the heavy metal genre, including Sepultura, Crowbar, and Sacred Reich.

