ART OF SHOCK Release Sophomore Album, Shine Black Light

Hollywood's Art Of Shock - frontman Art Geezar, lead guitarist Nicholas Ertel, bassist Brice Snyder, and drummer Adrian Geezar - have released their second album, Shine Black Light, via Century Media. Get it here.

The album takes a massive step beyond the thrashing intensities already synonymous with the speed-limit-shattering quartet from Dark Angeles.

"Shine Black Light is an album that came out of extreme times," says vocalist and guitarist Art Geezar. "The lockdown felt like the end of the world for us. Like many other bands at the time, we felt crushed. It was a frustrating time, but we also found some good in it."

Tracklisting:

“2020V”

“Devoid”

“Death Stays Silent”

“Drag Me To Hell”

“Be None The Wiser”

“You Don’t Know Me”

“Shine Black Light”

“The Spark”

“The Defeated”

