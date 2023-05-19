ART OF SHOCK Share “Death Stays Silent” Video

Hollywood's Art Of Shock — frontman Art Geezar, lead guitarist Nicholas Ertel, bassist Brice Snyder, and drummer Adrian Geezar — have dropped "Death Stays Silent."

The song is a thrashy throwback with modern edges and tackles an extremely topical issue.

"'Death Stays Silent' addresses the agony and hopelessness of battling mental illness," the band shares, pulling back the curtain on the songs deeper meaning. "It's about isolation and confinement, the yearning for support and empathy, and the exasperation of being neglected and dismissed, sometimes even by death itself. It aims to raise awareness of the severe consequences of disregarding those who suffer from mental health issues. We need to communicate and empathize with one another and, hopefully, by doing so, keep death silent for another day."

"Death Stays Silent" follows the release of their video for "2020v."

Stay tuned for more music to come in the near future.

Art of Shock's first album, Dark Angeles, was produced by Mark Lewis and released by Century Media Records at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Despite the challenging circumstances, the album was a testament to the band's drive and determination, eventually taking them across the U.S. and Canada and finding them sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the heavy metal genre, including Sepultura, Crowbar, and Sacred Reich.