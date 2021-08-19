ARTIFAS Release Official Music Video For Single "Cut Me Out"

Hard rock band Artifas has released the official music video for their new single "Cut Me Out". The single is from their forthcoming album titled Reflections, due out November 19.

"'Cut Me Out' is about cutting toxic people out of your life. Sometimes the most toxic people around you are the ones that are not so easily removed. At some point you have to stand up and say enough is enough, cut me out. The artwork for this record is all about reflection. Whether it’s someone in a dark place reflecting the poor decisions made, or whether someone is reflecting the beauty of the world on front of them," says the band.

After two years of writing, recording, and mixing, Artifas has completed their new album, and plans to unleash it upon the world. With catchy guitar riffs, dizzying drums, and soaring melodies, Reflections will send you on an emotional journey, exploring the band’s semi-prog, radio rock sound while diving deeper into the human complex with lyrics centered around self awareness and the bands own struggles with mental health.

The goal for the creation of this album was to make a record that met the band’s expectations and you can rest assured they held nothing back. Mixed and mastered by Forrester Savell (Twelve Foot Ninja, Karnivool, Dead Letter Circus), Reflections promises to wow you with musical prowess, all the while delivering Artifas’ important message on unity, inspiration, and the sempiternal battle between dark and light.

Staying true to the promise they made their fans, Artifas has been on hiatus since their last show in October 2019, working, learning, and preparing for the release of their new album and the beginning of a new chapter in the ArtiStory.