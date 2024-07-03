SPIRITS BURNING & MICHAEL MOORCOCK - The End Of All Songs - Part 1

Fantasy writer/art rock visionary Michael Moorcock and Don Falcone’s space rock collective Spirits Burning return for a new collaboration on this new album, performers include Albert Bouchard (Blue Öyster Cult), Alan Davey (Hawkwind), Paul Rudolph (Pink Fairies), Chas Cronk (The Strawbs), plus members of The Damned, Camper Van Beethoven, Tangerine Dream and others. Instruments heard include synth, piano, organs, clavinet, Mellotron, percussion, and strings.

I can't say enough how much I hear Jefferson Starship and the albums Spitfire and Red Octopus; example track one "The End Of Every Song", and singer songwriter moments from The Beatles. The light melodic guitar leads are cut through with some edgier guitar on "Try And Try Again" and trippy keyboard sounds.

New age/ space ambient sounds compliment the female voice during "Child Of The Moon" with a male juxtaposition. Percussion, bass and more sounds as if you were in Photon the laser tag game from the ‘80s at the start of "Paleozoic Eons". "You Have Learned (To Love The End Of Time)" serves an interlude, light acoustic sounds with strings compliments the female vocal for "All is Well".

Spoken words carry the storytelling for the two and three-quarters "Paradise Wings In Flight". Drums patterns have more purpose during "Your Message Of Doom" amongst the vocal layers. Acoustic guitar and piano brings an airiness to "It Is Everything" to this coffee house piece. Track eleven, "Building A Bad Scene" rocks a little more with a moving bass line, in a subtle way. Reminds of Cactus. And while I listen to songs like "Sanctuary" and "Chances Our", I hear the creativity of David Bowie and Frank Zappa.

A pleasing retro ‘70s musical journey across seventeen songs of various sounds and instruments. Note, being a hard rock and heavy metal journalist; this is not music I regularly listen to. This was great exercise and education to revisit this corner of rock ‘n’ roll. For that reason, and sheer musical individual and collective talents, my rating.