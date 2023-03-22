ARTIFICIAL AGENT Premier "Pop Culture Disruptor" Music Video

Detroit, MI-based rock band, Artificial Agent, have released an official music video for "Pop Culture Disruptor", the title track of the band's latest album, Pop Culture Disruptor, out now. Watch the clip below:

Artificial Agent released 200 hot pink vinyl records to coincide with the music video. You can get more info about the vinyl on Artificial Agent's Facebook page, here.

"Pop Culture Disruptor" is the second single released from the album, The first was "Down And Out", and you can find a lyric video for the song below.

Artificial Agent has been nominated for multiple Detroit Music Awards in 2023:

- Outstanding Heavy/Hard Rock Artist Or Group

- Outstanding Rock Recording (Pop Culture Disruptor)

- Outstanding Anthology/Compilation/Reissue (Various Artists - "WLLZ Motor City Rocks 2022" Featuring Artificial Agent's song "Do You Love Me Or What?")

Beating at 90 miles an hour, Artificial Agent's heart of rusted metal hemorrhages oil and spews acrid fumes. Pop Culture Disruptor will hit you in the face like a tennis racquet strung with barbed-wire if you don't bend the knee. Here's your warning.

Tracklisting:

"Pop Culture Disruptor"

"Down And Out"

"Off The Deep End"

"Headed For Disaster"

"No One Lies To Me"

"Do Or Die"

"Don't Breathe"

"Tight Rope"

"Down And Out" lyric video:

Lineup:

Derek Jendza - Lead Vocals

Mike Elgert - All Guitars and Vocals

Brad Jendza - Bass Guitar and Vocals

Karl Crafton - Drums