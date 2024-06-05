ARTILLERY Begins Second Leg Of 40th Anniversary North American Headlining Tour Tomorrow

Danish thrash metal icons Artillery will kick off the second leg of their North American headlining tour celebrating their 40th anniversary. The latest journey begins this Thursday, June 6th in San Diego, California and closes on June 25 in Mesa, Arizona. Support will be provided again by Vapor as well as War Curse and RivetSkull.

Dates:

June

6 – San Diego, CA – The Holding Company

7 – Anaheim, CA – The Doll Hut

8 – Bisbee, AZ – The Quarry

9 – Gallup, NM – Juggernaut

10 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar And Grill

11 – San Antonio, TX – Fitzgerald’s

12 – Haltom, TX – The Haltom*

13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beam Live*

14 – Denver, CO – HQ

15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon

16 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

17 – Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper

18 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

19 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s

20 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

21 – Medford, OR – Johnny B’s

22 – Eureka, CA – The Veteran’s Memorial Building

23 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

24 – Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave

25 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

*no War Curse

(Photo – John-son)