ARTILLERY Begins Second Leg Of 40th Anniversary North American Headlining Tour Tomorrow
June 5, 2024, 35 minutes ago
Danish thrash metal icons Artillery will kick off the second leg of their North American headlining tour celebrating their 40th anniversary. The latest journey begins this Thursday, June 6th in San Diego, California and closes on June 25 in Mesa, Arizona. Support will be provided again by Vapor as well as War Curse and RivetSkull.
Dates:
June
6 – San Diego, CA – The Holding Company
7 – Anaheim, CA – The Doll Hut
8 – Bisbee, AZ – The Quarry
9 – Gallup, NM – Juggernaut
10 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar And Grill
11 – San Antonio, TX – Fitzgerald’s
12 – Haltom, TX – The Haltom*
13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beam Live*
14 – Denver, CO – HQ
15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon
16 – Boise, ID – The Shredder
17 – Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper
18 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse
19 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s
20 – Portland, OR – Dante’s
21 – Medford, OR – Johnny B’s
22 – Eureka, CA – The Veteran’s Memorial Building
23 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
24 – Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave
25 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
*no War Curse
(Photo – John-son)