ARTILLERY Live At Rock Hard Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On June 11, Danish thrash metal band, Artillery, performed at the 2022 edition of Germany's Rock Hard Festival, and now you can watch pro-shot video of the band's full set.

Artillery will join Vio-Lence, Whiplash, and Xentrix on the MTV Headbangers Ball Europe Tour 2022. Dates below.

November

23 - Amersfoot, Netherlands - Fluor

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

25 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Café

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

28 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Eventhall

29 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Alte Kaserne

December

1 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

2 - Essen, Germany - Turock

3 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

5 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn