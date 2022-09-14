ARTILLERY Live At Rock Hard Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
September 14, 2022, an hour ago
On June 11, Danish thrash metal band, Artillery, performed at the 2022 edition of Germany's Rock Hard Festival, and now you can watch pro-shot video of the band's full set.
Artillery will join Vio-Lence, Whiplash, and Xentrix on the MTV Headbangers Ball Europe Tour 2022. Dates below.
November
23 - Amersfoot, Netherlands - Fluor
24 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast
25 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Café
27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
28 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Eventhall
29 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Alte Kaserne
December
1 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine
2 - Essen, Germany - Turock
3 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
5 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn