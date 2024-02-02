ARTILLERY - Rescheduled 40th Anniversary North American Headlining Tour Confirmed

Danish thrash metal icons, Artillery, are pleased to announce a North American headlining tour celebrating their 40th anniversary. The journey, initially scheduled to take place last fall but postponed due to visa issues, begins March 27 in Austin, Texas, closes April 20 in Toronto, Ontario, and includes a performance at 2 Minutes To Tulsa Festival in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more dates to be announced in the weeks to come. Support will be provided by Vapor and Potential Threat.

Artillery guitarist Michael Stutzer comments, "We are really excited to get back to North America to celebrate 40 years of Artillery's thrash metal. We had an amazing time on our last tour and can't wait to meet our diehard fans again."

Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

March

27 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

28 - The Compound - Houston, TX

29 - 2 Minutes To Tulsa Festival @ Vanguard - Tulsa, OK

30 - Feed N Seed - Lafayette, LA

31 - Midcity Ballroom - Baton Rouge, LA

April

1 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

2 - Conduit - Winter Park, FL

3 - Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

4 - Boggs Social - Atlanta, GA

5 - Ridgeville Roadhouse - Ridgeville, SC

6 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

7 - Another Round - Richmond, VA

8 - Preserving Underground - New Kensington, PA

9 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI

10 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

11 - Sherman Showcase - Stroudsburg, PA

12 - Sammy's Patio - Boston, MA

13 - Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

14 - Alchemy - Providence, RI

15 - Timeless Babez (The Pit) - Buffalo, NY

16 - L'Anti Bar And Spectacles - Quebec City, QC

18 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

19 - Dominion Tavern - Ottawa, ON

20 - Hard Luck - Toronto, ON

In the mid-1980s, Denmark's Artillery established themselves as being at the cutting edge of the thrash movement. Four decades later, they continue to destroy. The band's most recent studio offering - the aptly titled, X - was released in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. X was tracked in Medley Studio in Copenhagen, Denmark with producer Søren Andersen, who the band have worked with on every record since 2009's When Death Comes.