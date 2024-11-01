Artist GREG HILDEBRANDT Dead At 85; Designed Album Covers For BLACK SABBATH and TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Greg Hildebrandt, the admired artist and illustrator who created movie posters for the original Star Wars and Clash Of The Titans, drew Marvel characters and designed iconic 1970s calendars that celebrated the Lord Of he Rings trilogy, has died. He was 85.

Hildebrandt died in Denville, New Jersey, his son, Greg Jr., told The Hollywood Reporter. For the past five months, he had been dealing with a serious side effect from a heart medication.

The artist, who frequently partnered with his late twin brother, Tim Hildebrandt, also illustrated covers for DC Comics and trading cards for an epic 1994 Marvel Masterpieces set; painted artwork for Dungeons & Dragons calendars; and designed covers for the 1981 Black Sabbath album Mob Rules and many LPs from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Read the full report at The Hollywood Reporter.

Jean Scrocco, Greg's wife of 15 years and partner for 33, shared the tribute below: