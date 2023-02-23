AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS Release "Flip Side" Single And Music Video

With their 2021 breakthrough debut album, Within Each Lies The Other, British metal act, As Everything Unfolds, garnered over 20 million streams, international media acclaim and legions of fans alike. Just two years later, the band marks their return as they officially announce the release of their upcoming sophomore full-length, entitled Ultraviolet, out April 21 via Long Branch Records.

Today, the band has released a new track, entitled "Flip Side". Singer Charlie Rolfe comments: "'Flip Side' is the song with the most frustration, the most surface level anger. But it’s actually a song of relief, a song of a new side of life. Lyrically the song focuses on the feeling about being an artist, being one with yourself, looking at people who put you down, and asking them, how is it living life on the other side?"

Pre-order the Ultraviolet album here.

Ultraviolet tracklisting:

"Ultraviolet"

"Felt Like Home"

"Slow Down"

"Saint Or Rogue"

"Blossom"

"Infrared"

"Flip Side"

"Twilight"

"Rose Bouquets"

"Daylight"

"All I've Ever Known"

"Ultraviolet" video:

"Felt Like Home" video:

"Blossom" visualizer:

As Everything Unfolds is:

Charlie Rolfe - Vocals

Adam Kerr - Guitar

George Hunt - Bass

Jon Cassidy - Synth

Jamie Gowers - Drums