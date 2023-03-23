AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS Share New Single "Slow Down"; Official Visualizer Posted

Breakthrough UK act, As Everything Unfolds, have released their new single, "Slow Down", along with a visualizer. This is the final single before their new album, Ultraviolet, out April 21 via Long Branch Records.

Singer Charlie Rolfe comments: "Ever feel like you’re being pulled down? Like someone is your biggest supporter yet your biggest critic, it’s a confusing and conflicting feeling. ‘You’re letting me shout out, while you’re telling me to slow down?’ Sometimes people will try to manipulate you into thinking they’re your biggest supporter, but jealousy can lead those same people to drag you down leaving you confused, when charged with platform or responsibility, that weight can carry difficult tasks and burdens, push through it and be the best version of you that you can be."

Pre-order the Ultraviolet album here.

Ultraviolet tracklisting:

"Ultraviolet"

"Felt Like Home"

"Slow Down"

"Saint Or Rogue"

"Blossom"

"Infrared"

"Flip Side"

"Twilight"

"Rose Bouquets"

"Daylight"

"All I've Ever Known"

"Flip Side" video:

"Ultraviolet" video:

"Felt Like Home" video:

"Blossom" visualizer:

As Everything Unfolds is:

Charlie Rolfe - Vocals

Adam Kerr - Guitar

George Hunt - Bass

Jon Cassidy - Synth

Jamie Gowers - Drums