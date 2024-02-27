AS I LAY DYING Announce US Summer Tour With CHELSEA GRIN And ENTHEOS

San Diego quintet As I Lay Dying has announced their US summer tour. The 26-date trek will embark on the west coast July 9 with major market performances in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles before concluding at a hometown show on August 10 at The Observatory Northpark. Joining the band are Chelsea Grin and Entheos.

Local pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, February 29 at 10AM, EST. *Use Presale code AILD2024

General admission tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 1 at 10 AM, local time. Visit asilaydying.com for all show + ticket info.

Tour dates:

July

9 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

13 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

16 - Denver, CO - Summit

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival

20 - Mansfield, OH - INKcarceration

21 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

23 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of The Living Arts

26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing

August

2 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

3 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

6 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory Northpark

As I Lay Dying is:

Tim Lambesis - Vocals

Phil Sgrosso - Guitar

Ryan Neff - Bass|Vocals

Ken Susi - Guitar

Nick Pierce - Drums