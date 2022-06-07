AS I LAY DYING Frontman TIM LAMBESIS Remarries - "I’m Excited For Every Adventure Ahead With The Love Of My Life"

Congratulations to As I Lay Dying frontman, Tim Lambesis, who married model Dany Ciara on Saturday, June 4. This is the singer's third marriage.

Lambesis shared the news via social media, writing: "On Saturday I married my best friend. We set up a small ceremony on the beach with the help of close family and friends. Every detail of the day came together so well, but more importantly I have an incredible foundation of love for a lifetime with @danylambesis. I’m excited for every adventure ahead with the love of my life." ❤️



As I Lay Dying is celebrating its anniversary as a band with the Two Decades Of Destruction Tour. The US leg of the tour will kick off on June 10 in Las Vegas. Joining the band for the 30 dates are Whitechapel, Shadow Of Intent, Brand Of Sacrifice (June 24-July 17), and Ov Sulfur (June 10-23) The tour will conclude on July 17 in Oklahoma.

Dates:

June

10 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas NV ^

11 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson. AZ ^

12 - 11:11 - El Paso, TX

14 - Empire Garage - Austin, TX ^

15 - Temple Live - Fort Smith, AR^

16 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN^

18 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC^

19 - Jannus Landing - St Petersburg, FL^

20 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC^

22 - Brown's Island - Richmond, VA^

23 - The Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA^

24 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ*

25 - Webster Theater - Hartford, CT*

26 - The L - Elmira, NY*

27 - Roxian - Pittsburgh, PA*

29 - Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY*

30 - Kemba Live - Columbus, OH*

July

1 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI*

2 - Pierre's - Ft. Wayne, IN*

5 - The Rust Belt - Moline, IL*

6 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI*

7 - Admiral - Omaha, NE*

8 - Val Air - Des Moines, IA*

10 - Zoo Montana - Billings, MT*

11 - The Newburry - Great Falls, MT*

12 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA*

14 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO*

15 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO*

16 - The Wave - Wichita, KS*

17 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City. OK*

^ with Ov Sulphur

* with Brand Of Sacrifice