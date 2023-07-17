AS I LAY DYING Share Highlights From 2023 European Festival Appearances; Video

As I Lay Dying have released the new video below, stating: "Check out highlights from our 2023 European festival appearances at Graspop (Belgium), Hellfest (France), Rockharz (Germany), and Rockwave (Greece)."

As I Lay Dying frontman, Tim Lambesis, recently revealed that the band has been in the studio recording a new album. Stay tuned for further details on the upcoming record.

As I Lay Dying's next confirmed concert is scheduled for February 18, 2024 at E Werk in Saarbrücken, Germany.