AS I LAY DYING To Headline Impericon Festival Tour 2024

After their return to European stages this past summer, As I Lay Dying proudly announces that the band will be headlining all dates of the Impericon Festival tour in spring 2024. The tour consisting of six stops in Germany, Austria and Switzerland will kick off on March 28th and end on April 7th in Vienna.

As I Lay Dying comments on the Impericon Festival dates:

"As we near the finish line on production for our new album, we are excited to announce our first tour of 2024 as part of the Impericon Festival tour in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

After the cancellation of our 2022 appearance due to covid restrictions, we are very pleased to finally see things come to fruition especially with a solid lineup of bands. We thank Impericon for the opportunity and look forward to seeing our European fans soon!"

March

28 - Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

30 - Leipzig, Germany – Halle Eins

31 - Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle

April

5 - Zuerich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

6 - Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

7 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

Tickets are available here.

The band plans to release new material in 2024.