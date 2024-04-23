AS I LAY DYING – Tour Vlog From Impericon Fest Streaming
April 23, 2024, 25 minutes ago
As I Lay Dying has released a tour vlog going behind the scenes from Europe’s Impericon Fest. Also included in the vlog is behind the scenes filming of a brand new music video, flying to headline shows in Bulgaria and Greece, and more.
As I Lay Dying recently announced their US summer tour. The 26-date trek will embark on the west coast July 9 with major market performances in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles before concluding at a hometown show on August 10 at The Observatory Northpark. Joining the band are Chelsea Grin and Entheos.
Visit asilaydying.com for all show + ticket info.
Tour dates:
July
9 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
13 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
16 - Denver, CO - Summit
17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival
20 - Mansfield, OH - INKcarceration
21 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
23 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of The Living Arts
26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing
August
2 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
3 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
6 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
10 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory Northpark
As I Lay Dying is:
Tim Lambesis - Vocals
Phil Sgrosso - Guitar
Ryan Neff - Bass|Vocals
Ken Susi - Guitar
Nick Pierce - Drums