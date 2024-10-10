AS I LAY DYING Unveil New Anthem "Whitewashed Tomb"; Official Music Video Streaming

Grammy-nominated metalcore pioneers, As I Lay Dying, recently sparked a career-defining return to the scene, driven by the release of their upcoming eighth full-length studio album, Through Storms Ahead, out November 15 via Napalm Records.

Poised to be one of the most highly-anticipated metal comebacks in years, the audacious new album features the critically-acclaimed new tracks "Burden", "The Cave We Fear To Enter", and the recently revealed "We Are The Dead" featuring guest vocalists Alex Terrible (Slaughter To Prevail) and Tom Barber (Chelsea Grin, Darko),

Today, a fourth new single arrives - the ominous metalcore anthem "Whitewashed Tomb" - alongside a brand new music video. The track bleeds in with a cinematic underscore before its potent vocal lines, hair-raising, rhythmic guitar leads and reverberating electronic atmosphere takes over.

Frontman Tim Lambesis says about the track and video: "'Whitewashed Tomb' represents a balance between the melody and aggression that AILD is known for with an interesting modern twist from the way that Phil and Hiram produced it. When Phil wrote the original demo, I could instantly appreciate the classic melodic-metal influences in the guitar melodies contrasted with an underlying darker theme. So, lyrically it seemed fitting for me to focus on the metaphor of a whitewashed tomb. It is something clean and beautiful at a first glance until the darker hidden side is revealed. I also love what Ryan Neff added to solidify that sense of contrast vocally, as well."

Watch the "Whitewashed Tomb" music video:

With 25 years of reign and seven acclaimed albums under their belts, Through Storms Ahead further bolsters the proven line-up of vocalist Tim Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso alongside recent newcomers Ryan Neff (bass, clean vocals), Nick Pierce (drums) and Ken Susi (guitar). Featuring immense, stunning production by guitarist Phil Sgrosso and Hiram Hernandez, mixing by Aaron Chaparian, mastering by Mike Kalajian and album art once again created by Corey Meyers, Through Storms Ahead proves that good things come to those who wait. The album features crystal clear, punishingly precise technicality and quality - proving keen attention to detail and thoughtful exploration throughout.

A melancholic guitar-driven introduction track blasts into a deft explosion on first song “A Broken Reflection”, showcasing the masterful melding of skills that the new incarnation of As I Lay Dying brings to the table. The clean vocals of bassist Ryan Neff absolutely soar throughout, fortifying the high-end of the track’s multi-layered attack of searing, heart-wrenching guitar harmonics, driving bass, pummeling drums and the furious low-end gutturals of iconic frontman Tim Lambesis. Streamed over a million times within days of its initial release, first single “Burden” annihilates with instantly gripping energy, charging in with an intensely catchy chorus, multiple breakdowns and ingenious guitar soloing from Phil Sgrosso. “Whitewashed Tomb” bleeds in with a cinematic underscore before its potent vocal lines, hair-raising, rhythmic guitar leads and ominous, reverberating electronic atmosphere takes over. Melodic “The Void Within” and “Taken From Nothing” evoke classic As I Lay Dying style blended with modernized metalcore passages, while tracks such as “Strength to Survive” and “Gears That Never Stop” showcase the vital songwriting prowess of the band in 2024. Blending metallic battery with dominant accessibility, the tracks further attest that Through Storms Ahead won’t pause for a single moment of mediocrity. Title track “Through Storms Ahead” bludgeons with intense drums and an earworm chorus, while acclaimed second single “The Cave We Fear To Enter” begins pensively before charging into an emotive melodic metalcore opus.

Tim Lambesis, Phil Sgrosso & Co. have created a metalcore masterpiece for the modern scene, solidifying that As I Lay Dying are continuing to evolve and expand their trademark sound in a new era.

Through Storms Ahead will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear (North America only)

- 1LP Gatefold Solid Verde (Napalm Records mail order only - limited to 200)

- 1LP Gatefold Black Clear Dust w/ 12'' Booklet, Slipmat (Napalm Records mail order only - limited to 300)

Pre-order here.

Through Storms Ahead tracklisting:

"Permanence"

"A Broken Reflection"

"Burden"

"We Are The Dead" (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)

"Whitewashed Tomb"

"Through Storms Ahead"

"The Void Within"

"Strength To Survive"

"Gears That Never Stop"

"The Cave We Fear To Enter"

"Taken From Nothing"

"We Are The Dead" video:

"Burden" video:

"The Cave We Fear To Enter" video:

As I Lay Dying are preparing to kick off their massive European "Through Storms Ahead Tour", featuring support from Caliban, Decapitated and Ov Sulfur, on November 15 in Würzburg, Germany. For tickets and more information on all shows, visit asilaydying.com.

Before those shows, US fans can catch the band at the iconic New England Metal & Hardcore Festival on September 22.

As I Lay Dying lineup:

Tim Lambesis - vocals

Phil Sgrosso - guitar

Ryan Neff - bass/vocals

Ken Susi - guitar

Nick Pierce - drums

(Photo - Ben Alexis)