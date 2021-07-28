AS I LAY DYING’s PHIL SGROSSO Launches "Raise The Bridge" Podcast; Solo Instrumental EP Out Now

Today, Phil Sgrosso launches his own "Raise The Bridge" podcast, discussing the backstories, music philosophy, creative approaches, production techniques, and more from his peers throughout the music industry.

Phil states, "A lot changed for me personally during the pandemic lockdowns last year. A big part of it was taking a year off from drinking and refocusing my priorities on my mental and physical health. Part of what got me through the days was running and listening to podcasts, which I really enjoy learning more about interesting people and their experiences. As a musician, I tend to get stuck in my own head...a lot...so starting my own podcast enabled me to step outside of myself and get into the minds of some very talented people that I've become friends with over the years. It's been an enjoyable learning experience for me, as well as therapeutic in many ways."

"Raise The Bridge" is available on all podcast streaming platforms. Listen to the podcast on Spotify, here.

Sgrosso has also released solo material of his own titled Tension Rising/Light Of Day, a melodically thrashy two-song instrumental EP spotlighting much of his lead guitar playing.

"These were songs that I initially wrote years ago although they never really fit exactly into the mold for any of my bands. I felt like there was still potential for them to serve a purpose somewhere down the line. When I decided to create some musical themes for the podcast, these 2 songs immediately came to mind. From there I began updating them with newer and more modern elements that I find interesting while still working well in an instrumental context. All the downtime in 2021 enabled me to focus more on my technique of incorporating more speed and shred with my solo playing, it's been a rewarding challenge for sure."

Tension Rising/Light of Day was produced, engineered, composed, programmed by Phil Sgrosso. For the mixing of the song, Phil enlisted Joseph McQueen at Sparrow Sound LA who has worked with the AILD team for the past few years. The EP was mastered by Mike Kalajian at Rogue Planet Mastering. The artwork for the EP was created by Jim Hughes.

Tension Rising/Light of Day EP is available Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp.

Phil Sgrosso is a songwriter, musician, and performer with additional interests in producing, engineering, composing and managing. He began his professional musical career in 2003 when he joined As I Lay Dying. Since becoming a member, he has been the primary musical songwriter and recorded the majority of all guitar production for their albums.

In 2007, the band was nominated for a Grammy with their song "Nothing Left" and have collectively sold over 1 million albums worldwide. On the Mayhem festival in 2012, Phil filled in for Slipknot while one of their guitar players was recovering from an injury. He was also the principal songwriter and performer with Wovenwar from 2013-2016.

From 2016 until the present day, he performs live with Saosin - touring internationally with the band. Later that year saw the release of his debut album with Poison Headache, a side-project which he co-wrote, co-performed guitars and vocals, recorded bass, and handled production/engineer duties. In 2016, he also filled in for the power-violence band Nails in support of their album You Will Never Be One Of Us.

Since 2017, he has been managing San Diego industrial-doom metal artist, Author & Punisher. With the 2019 release of As I Lay Dying's latest album, Shaped By Fire, Phil currently spends most of his time focusing on AILD with a few new musical projects in the works.

2021 begins a new musical chapter with the release of his progressive instrumental metal project, Apathian.

(Photo - Randy Edwards)