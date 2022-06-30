AS I MAY Release New Single "Traitors"; Music Video Streaming

Finnish melodic metal outfit, As I May, are back with a killer new single and music video. Hard-hitting guitar riffs and pop-hit vocal melodies grace "Traitor", a song with a hook so big that it will haunt you for days.

"Traitor" is also a new step for As I May, with a distinctly different soundscape from their previous songs. The new track offers a lot more room to use vocal power and synths, while the guitars occupy a different role than before, and are well complemented by bass and drums.

The music video for "Traitor" was shot at the band's rehearsal space - which is actually an old military bomb shelter. This provided a great environment and feel for the cyber punk-inspired shoot. Fans can check out the new music video below.

(Photo - Kimmo Pulliainen)