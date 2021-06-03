AS I MAY Sign With Uprising Records For Release Of Third Album

Finnish modern melodic metallers, As I May, have signed with the new German label ,Uprising Records, for a release of their third album Karu, which is set to be released in November. Uprising Records is a sub-division of the Danish label Target, which also houses sub-labels, such as Emanzipation, From The Vaults and Mighty Music.

Since the 2019 album My Own Creations, As I May have been composing a somewhat more modern, and basic album. Hard hitting, with loads of nerve and punch, but with an emphasis on the grand choruses.

As I May have been long-time confirmed as support act of Semblant, for a European tour that has been postponed a few times, due to the COVID-19 virus and lockdown. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Lineup:

Tipi Nokelainen - Bass and clean vocals

Lasse Hiltunen - Guitars and scream vocals

Jani Valhola - Guitars and backing vocals

Leevi Räsänen - Drums