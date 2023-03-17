ASCHER – U.S. Prog Rockers Release Debut Album Beginnings

New U.S. progressive rock group, Ascher, have released their debut album Beginnings. The album, containing five instrumental pieces and four songs, clocks in at 57 minutes. From the opening instrumental title track to the bonus track closer, "The Instrumental Divide," the album flows seamlessly through a sonic landscape of guitar-driven rock, vintage keyboard wizardry, and a lofty hook-laden ballad. The instrumental pieces power through enough time signature and meter changes to keep the die-hard prog fan happy while the thought provoking songs reveal a more grounded down to earth feel.

The band features Doug Bowers (Guitars/Keys/Bass/Vocals), Blake Dickeson (Rhythm Guitars), Rob Perez (Lead Guitar), and Kyle Graves (Lead Vocals).

Beginnings will be available via the band's Bandcamp page as well as all digital music retailers and streaming sites. Lyrics are also available on Ascher's Bandcamp page.

To coincide with the release of the album, Ascher has released video for the track, "What The World Can't Give".

Tracklisting:

“Beginnings”

“In The Clear Distance”

“The Great Divide”

“Ransom For The Righteous”

“De Profundis”

“Nail Soup”

“What The World Can’t Give”

“Wheels Turning Now”

