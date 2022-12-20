ASHBA Debuts Official Lyric Video For "Cryptonite" Single Feat. SARAH DE WARREN

Acclaimed producer, songwriter and multi-platinum Edgeout/UMG/UMe recording artist, Ashba, recently released his latest single, “Cryptonite”, featuring Sarah de Warren. Listen here, and watch a new lyric video for the song below.

“It was a pleasure collaborating with Sarah on our new single 'Cryptonite',” says Asba. “We had a crazy idea to write a song around falling in love in the metaverse and losing all concept of reality. More now than ever, people are creating their perfect digital life online while neglecting their real lives. So we thought it would be interesting to put that into a song.”

Adds Sarah, “We ended up writing a tragic love story based in the metaverse. When you can be anybody you want, and create a perfect world around you, then you suddenly have everything to lose. At some point you have to wake back up and face reality.”

Ashba is well known as the co-founder of Sixx:A.M, and toured as the lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses (2009-2015). He has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue and Debbie Gibson.