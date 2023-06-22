ASHBA Writing "The Story Of My Life"; Autobiography In The Works

Ashba, who used to go by the name DJ Ashba, has worked with numerous bands including: BulletBoys, Beautiful Creatures, Guns N' Roses, Mötley Crüe, and Sixx:A.M.

Earlier today, Ashba took to social media, and revealed that he's presently focused on his memoir, via the following statement:

"I am currently writing a book about the story of my life and look forward to sharing my journey with all of you! Are you ready to go down the rabbit hole with me?"

(Skull Guitar Photo - radiant_inc)