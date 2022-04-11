ASHES OF ARES Feat. Former ICED EARTH Members Release "Emperors And Fools" Music Video

Legendary heavy metal duo, Ashes Of Ares, recently released their third studio album, Emperors And Fools. Today, the band release the official music video for the album's title track. Watch below:

This Emperors And Fools album sees Matt Barlow and Freddie Vidales take the darkness and aggression from their previous album, Well Of Souls, to a higher echelon. The writing process began almost immediately after Well Of Souls was released. As usual, it was a true collaborative effort between the two, with ideas originating from one or the other, then evolving and being refined to what is presented on Emperors And Fools.

The album flow is designed to keep the listeners on edge while bringing them from fast, heavy, pounding anthems to somber, melancholic, emotional pieces. The album ends with the eleven-minute long epic “Monster’s Lament” which features the long-imagined joining of forces between Matt Barlow and Tim "Ripper" Owens.

Emperors And Fools is released on digipak CD, limited Turquoise/Black Splatter Vinyl (300 copies worldwide), limited Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (300 copies worldwide) and digital streaming and download format.

• Produced by Ashes of Ares

• Mixed and mastered by Byron Filson at Villain Recording, Phoenix, Arizona

• Drums recorded by Ed Warrin of LCS Productions

• Artwork by Kamil Pietruczynik

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"A City In Decay" (Intro)

"I Am The Night"

"Our Last Sunrise"

"Primed"

"Where God Fears To Go"

"Emperors And Fools"

"By My Blade"

"What Tomorrow Will Bring"

"The Iron Throne"

"Gone"

"Throne Of Iniquity" (CD Exclusive Track)

"Monster’s Lament"

"Gone" video:

"By My Blade" lyric video:

Ashes Of Ares are:

Matt Barlow - Vocals

Freddie Vidales – Guitars, Bass

Guests:

Drums on all tracks by Van Williams

Keyboard intro composed by Jonah Weingarten

1st solo “The Iron Throne” by Wiley Arnett of Sacred Reich

2nd solo “The Iron Throne” by Charlie Mark

2nd solo “Monster’s Lament” by Bill Hudson

Guest vocals “Monster’s Lament” by Tim "Ripper" Owens

Keyboards “Monster’s Lament” by Brian Trainor