ASIA's JOHN PAYNE On New INTELLIGENT MUSIC PROJECT Album - "There Is Some Pretty Rocky Stuff On This One, And I See Influences From Bands Like QUEEN"; Video

Intelligent Music Project's eighth album, Miracles Beyond, will be released on Wednesday, May 15. Order here.

Just before the official release, the band shared a video of John Payne (Asia), Simon Phillips (Toto) and Ernest Tibbs talking about the album. Watch below.

John Payne (vocalist on IMP III, IV, V, VI, VII): "I am proud to say that I've been one of the main singers of Intelligent Music Project - I've done many albums with this project and I want you to look out for the new album, called "Miracles Beyond" - it's coming out shortly!"

Simon Phillips (drummer on IMP II, III, IV, V, VII, VIII): "As with any project that repeats and makes more than one album, it changes. The style evolves, it becomes stronger and that is what I believe has happened with Intelligent Music Project."

Ernest TIbbs (bass player on IMP IV & VIII) - "Simon and I, we've been playing together for many years and Simon invited me to be a part of the project a second time. The vocal tunes are richer now, I enjoy the vocals, I enjoy the compositions, just beautiful."

John Payne: "This would be 5th album with the project for me. I am hoping that by the time I am 80-90 years old, I will be on Intelligent Music Project number 27."

Simon Phillips: "Miracles Beyond is the 8th album. It's a little more influenced by some prog rock I'd say, but still has the classic Intelligent Music compositions."

John Payne: "It's really been a labour of love. After the 1st album here, I felt that I became part of Intelligent Music Project family. And I've really tried to keep in contact with the people here and the people involved in this project. I feel very much part of this project, this is part of me. Miracles Beyond which is the one I am recording now, I think it's going to be an extraordinary album. This project started with little seeds, and now it's growing and growing and the players again are wonderful. TI know that lyrically even though Milen, who writes all the songs, it's not his native language, but his grasp of English language is probably a lot better that many English and American people I know. The songs are great, it's interesting album, there is some pretty rocky stuff on this one, and I see influences from bands like Queen, progressive music, pop music and really deep meaning songs."

Ernest TIbbs: "I would like to see the record released, so that more people can hear music like this. It's harmonically very adventurous, and it's still very listenable."

Intelligent Music Project is a Bulgarian supergroup with an exceptionally international lineup, created in 2011 by Bulgarian businessman, philanthropist, and arts patron Dr. Milen Vrabevski, who is not only the project’s producer but also the composer of the band’s music and lyrics.

Intelligent Music Project is a creative mix of melodic, hard-rock songs with progressive hooks, driven by catchy guitar riffs and keyboards, often combined with interesting symphonic textures and complex musical arrangements.

The lyrics of Intelligent Music Project’s songs carry a positive and motivating message, with an emphasis on themes from everyday life, through which the author offers key advice about success based on his personal experience and vision. Through the language of music, Dr. Vrabevski aims to bring to the forefront basic values that can serve as a solid foundation for young people on their path to becoming mature adults leading meaningful lives.

So far, the band has released seven albums – The Power Of Mind, My Kind O’Lovin’, Touching The Divine, Sorcery Inside, Life Motion, The Creation, and Unconditioned.

Intelligent Music Project was the Bulgarian representative to the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, Italy, with the song "Intention".

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Thunder"

"Days Rollin'"

"For You"

"Real"

"Expecting You"

"Miracles Beyond"

"Then I Knew"

"Anyway"

"Right I Said"

"Believe in Love"

"A New Day"

"Walls"

"Shine For You"

"Shine For You" video: