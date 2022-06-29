ASIA To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Debut Album And New "Asia In Asia" Box Set With US Tour

Multi-platinum supergroup, Asia, is ready to announce an extensive US tour for next March 2023, to promote the 40th Anniversary of its multi-platinum debut album and the new Asia In Asia box set. The tour, which had originally been set for August 2022 as a co-bill with The Alan Parsons Live Project, has been rescheduled for early 2023 to accommodate a medical procedure needed by Mr. Parsons. Dates will be announced shortly.

Featuring founding members Carl Palmer (drums, percussion); Geoff Downes (keyboards, bkg vocals); along with Billy Sherwood (bass, bkg vocals); and newest member, guitarist and lead vocalist Marc Bonilla, this will be the Asia’s first tour since 2019.

“We were hoping to be out this August, however moving the tour to early next year so we can remain on a co-bill with The Alan Parsons Project will be well worth it,” said founding member Carl Palmer. “I am so thrilled that Asia has finally been able to return to performing after three years off the road due to the pandemic; we have much to celebrate.”

“Asia has been through a lot during these last four decades,” adds Geoff Downes, “but the music has always endured. The fans have never left us, nor we them. This tour will be historic.”

In addition to its 40th Anniversary, the band will be promoting the release of Asia In Asia - Live At The Budokan, Tokyo, 1983, a deluxe box set containing: 2LP, 2xCD, 40 page 12” book, Blu-ray video, memorabilia and more, through BMG Records. Also available are a 2LP Gatefold, 1CD and Digital Format.

Asia, Geoff Downes (Buggles & YES), Steve Howe (YES) and Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake & Palmer) with special guest vocalist and bassist Greg Lake (ELP), visited Japan to promote their phenomenally successful debut album (1982) and Alpha (1983). Their performance at the Budokan arena on December 6, 1983, made history as first live simulcast on MTV. Greg Lake stepped in, on short notice, following the sudden departure of John Wetton due to illness.

Asia was a rock ‘supergroup’ bringing together Wetton, Palmer, Downes and Howe who had already amassed tens of millions in sales with their collective bands of the 70s. Leaving behind their progressive roots, Asia embraced the commercial FM rock sound that dominated US airwaves and took the new MTV video channel, by storm. The single Heat Of The Moment was a world-wide monster smash while its debut album spent 9 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and was the biggest selling LP of 1982.

This newly packaged box set includes:

• Exclusive new artwork by Roger Dean

• Colour vinyl 2LP of original MTV Telecast concert audio, remixed 2022 from the master tapes, with two previously unreleased, post broadcast encore tracks

• 2 x audio CD:

• Live at The Budokan Arena, Tokyo, Japan, MTV satellite telecast concert (6 December 1983, USA time), remixed 2022 from the master tapes by Matt Wiggins and Rick Nelson

• Live at The Budokan Arena, Tokyo, Japan, previous night’s show (6 December 1983, Japanese Time), remixed 2022 from the master tapes by Hiroki Furutani

• Audio-visual Blu-ray of restored original broadcast concert with 2022 plus restored original concert laserdisc featuring alternate camera angles (Duration: 1hr).

• 40 page, deluxe 12” book with rare and unseen band photos, memorabilia and exten-sive new sleeve notes new quotes from the original band members

• New, bespoke metal and enamel ‘Asia’ logo pin badge

• Printed memorabilia:

• 2 x exclusive new Roger Dean artwork A3 posters

• 2 x reproduced live broadcast original concert tickets

• Replicated, matt laminated original AAA backstage pass

• Original concert VHS advert

• 3 x glossy 8” x 5” rare band photos

Tracklisting:

Introduction From Mark Goodman (MTV)

"Time Again"

"The Heat Goes On"

"Here Comes The Feeling"

"Eye To Eye"

Steve Howe Solo ("Sketches In The Sun")

"Only Time Will Tell"

"Open Your Eyes"

Geoffrey Downes Solo ("Ihiri - The Setting Sun" / "Bolero")

"The Smile Has Left Your Eyes"

"Wildest Dreams"

Carl Palmer Solo

"Heat Of The Moment"

"Sole Survivor"

"Cutting It Fine"

"Daylight"

Asia In Asia - Live At The Budokan, Tokyo, 1983 is available as a Deluxe box set containing: 2LP, 2xCD, 40 page 12” book, Blu-ray video, printed memorabilia and ‘Asia’ pin badge, as well as 2LP, 1CD & Digital formats on 10th June 2022 through BMG Records.

