ASINHELL Announce European Summer Run Including Major Festivals And Club Shows

Following the release of their debut album Impii Hora (Metal Blade Records), Asinhell, the new death metal band featuring Volbeat's Michael Poulsen, Marc Grewe (Insidious Disease, ex-Morgoth) and Morten Toft Hansen (Raunchy), have announced a European tour that includes festivals as well as intimate club shows. Full dates below.

Label mates Endseeker will be support on all headline shows except for Zurich, where the band will be supported by New Zealand powerhouse Alien Weaponry and Copenhagen, where Sickomania (featuring Jesper K Olsen, Michael's former bandmate in Dominus) will open the show.

Joining the band on the road will be legendary Danish producer Jacob Hansen (ex-Invocator) on bass as well as Flemming C. Lund of The Arcane Order on lead guitar, making the band's first live incarnation the same lineup that performed on Impii Hora.

Comments Michael Poulsen: "It's time to bring the Asinhell show to live (life)! Can't wait to go out and share the metal and horns with you all. See you ghouls out there very soon."

Comments Marc Grewe: "Asinhell was never planned as a live band, but after the overwhelming reactions to our debut album, Impii Hora, we all had the same impulse: 'we have to bring the songs to the stage!' So here we are, and it's going to be fantastic to be sharing the stage with my good friends Michael, Morten, Jacob and Flemming. They are incredibly talented musicians, and it will be an honor for me to unfold the power of our songs full throttle in smaller clubs as well as the biggest festival stages I never dared to dream of playing… I really hope to meet a lot of you guys out there in June and enjoy a good dose of OSDM together… see ya in the pit!"

Comments Morten Toft Hansen: "I am excited to get out there and play the songs live. I'm sure the shows are gonna be full of fun and energy and it's gonna be great to meet some of our new fans out there."

Tour dates:

May

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphuset (+ Sickomania)

June

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Übel & Gefährlich (+ Endseeker)

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal (+ Endseeker)

5 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Rhonda (+ Endseeker)

7 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock am Ring

9 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock im Park

10 - München, Germany - Technikum (+ Endseeker)

12 - Zürich, Switzerland - Xtra (+ Alien Weaponry)

13 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

15 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival

18 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44 (+ Endseeker)

19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom (+ Endseeker)

20 - Dessel, Germany - Graspop Metal Meeting

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

24 - Essen, Germany - Turock (+ Endseeker)

25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur (+ Endseeker)

27 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

29 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

August

31 - Næstved, Denmark - Næstved Metalfest

Asinhell are:

Michael Poulsen: Guitar

Marc Grewe: Vocals

Morten Toft Hansen: Drums

(Photo - Brittany Bowman)