ASKA Unveil "Soul Stealer" Music Video; Knight Strike Album Due In April

The long running, high energy Texas outfit, Aska, is poised to make another splash.

For the last couple of years, vocalist George Call (Banshee, ex-Omen) and drummer Danny White were moonlighting in NWOBHM veterans, Cloven Hoof. It's been over a decade since the Fire Eater album and once again, they've reunited with bassist Keith Knight, to issue some catchy, hard driving heavy metal.

"Soul Stealer" is the first taste of their Knight Strike album, scheduled for release on April 13 via Vanadium. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"1944"

"Queen Of Mirrors"

"Soul Stealer"

"Love Then Oblivion"

"Black Flight"

"Together"

"Janissary"

"From Out Of The Sky"

"Skoll & Hati"

"The Lie"

"Soul Stealer" video: