ASKING ALEXANDRIA Release “Faded Out” Single Feat. WITHIN TEMPTATION’s SHARON DEN ADEL

British rock band Asking Alexandria has released a new single via Better Noise Music. The band has dropped the latest version of their song “Faded Out” with Sharon den Adel of Within Temptation, a track that describes devastating sadness. They also premiered a chilling official music video for the song, which is set to appear on the soundtrack for The Retaliators, a Better Noise Film already receiving praise, out this fall. After ten years of recording their music separately, the band, who sparked new energy and a drive for creating when they reunited in Nashville during quarantine to make their latest album, are now excited to continue this musical journey with this new collaboration. The British rockers, currently on tour across the United States with Grammy-nominated band Nothing More, recently released their Never Gonna Learn EP titled after their second single off of their acclaimed fall 2021 album See What’s On The Inside, in addition to a new song with Maria Brink from In This Moment.

Directed by Michael Lombardi, the official music video is a creative play on the wildly popular Apple TV+ series Severance, interspersed with scenes of Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation performing the song. Similarly to The Retaliators, the visual follows the journey of a man who’s suffered a tremendous loss, as he awakens to a colorless existence and descends into a bloody subhuman universe.

Sharing his excitement about their new single and collaborating with Sharon den Adel of Within Temptation, Ben Bruce said, “Faded Out is just one of those songs with an infectious energy and groove! I remember it coming together in the studio and thinking "I can't wait to play this live.” Fast forward a couple of months and I'm being told that Sharon of Within Temptation wants to sing on the song with us, and the level of excitement and nostalgia running through my body was immeasurable! When I was 14 or 15 years old, I waited in line at Virgin Megastore to meet Within Temptation at a signing and I handed Sharon a demo of my band. Adding Sharon's vocals to the song and teaming up with Within Temptation is a huge honor for us and it also brings a whole new dimension to the song. I can't wait for the fans to hear this collaboration and I can't wait for it to be featured in The Retaliators movie!”

Sharon also gave her thoughts on the collaboration, "We've been blasting metalcore playlists through our speakers to gain a bit of fresh inspiration for our side, and Asking Alexandria is amongst the top bands we have been spinning over the past years. Their songs are heavy and melodic at the same time, therefore it was a no-brainer when they asked us to join them on “Faded Out!” We are evenly honored to be a part of this amazing song and we hope everyone will love it as much as we do! Enjoy!”

Earlier this year, the band announced they’d be heading out on a spring 2022 North American tour, along with Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire. Catch Asking Alexandria in Birmingham today and in Nashville, Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, and other cities throughout the tour, which ends in Houston, TX on June 19.

Dates:

May

20 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

24 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

27 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

28 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

29 - Reading, PA - Theatre at Santander Arena

31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

June

1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

3 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

4 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

8 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

(Photo - Danny Worsnop)