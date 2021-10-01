ASKING ALEXANDRIA Release "Never Gonna Learn" Music Video; See What’s On The Inside Album Out Now

Today marks the arrival of British rock group Asking Alexandria’s new full-length studio album, See What’s On The Inside. Get it here, and watch a new video for the song "Never Gonna Learn" below.

The album is the band’s first studio LP since the news of their new global deal with Better Noise Music earlier this year, when they were signed by label president Dan Waite out of the company’s London office. See What’s On The Inside is evidence of the group’s falling back in love with making music together. It is the first collection of songs that the band, today composed of its original line-up, wrote and recorded together in the same room in over a decade.

The project is preceded by first single “Alone Again,” which was released in August, and now sits at #9 on BDS Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart, marking it the band’s fastest rise to the top 10 ever in their career. “Alone Again” has not only started a new chapter for the band musically, it has also translated to global success where international streaming has grown to now 66% of their listenership, according to Spotify, accompanied by a worldwide premiere of "You've Made it This Far" on BBC Radio 1 in the UK.

Thrilled to be sharing their latest body of work, lead guitarist Ben Bruce said, “Our new album See What’s on the Inside was named with the thought process that we would let the album, the songs, and the lyrics speak for themselves. It’s been a hell of a journey to get to this point. Ups and downs, laughter and tears. But here we are, seven albums later, more focused, more passionate and more excited than ever before. Our dear AA Family, it’s finally time to See What’s On the Inside.”

Asking Alexandria recently announced a forthcoming UK/European tour in spring 2022. Tickets are available here.

Of the tour, Ben Bruce says, “After what feels like an eternity away, we are beyond excited to FINALLY announce a handful of shows in the UK/Europe. They may be few, but they will be incredibly special to us. We have missed you. We are finally coming home.”

The full European and UK dates are as follows:

March

30 - Stereoplaza - Kiev, Ukranie

April 2022

1 - Adrenaline Stadium - Moscow, Russia

3 - A2 - St. Petersburg, Russia

5 - Neue Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany

6 - Huxley’s - Berlin, Germany

8 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

9 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

11 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

13 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

15 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK

(Photo - Danny Worsop)