ASKING ALEXANDRIA Release Official Music Video For New Single "Alone Again"

Asking Alexandria recently announced the October 1 release of their upcoming full-length studio album, See What’s On The Inside. The announcement came fresh off the news of their new global deal with Better Noise Music earlier this year, when they were signed by label president Dan Waite out of the company’s London office. The new album is now available for pre-order and pre-save across platforms here .

The band celebrated the album announcement with the release of first single “Alone Again”. A raw, emotional, introspective rock anthem, the single was co-written by all five members and offers a fitting first sampling of the full-length LP. Tapping into a renewed sense of creative energy, the band is more aligned than ever and rediscovered their love for songwriting and making music together during the recording sessions for this album.

An official music video for the song can be found below.

Of the single, the new album and the new chapter with Better Noise, founding member and lead guitarist Ben Bruce said, “‘Alone Again’ and the rest of this album is the result of us reconnecting and falling back in love with why we started this band in the first place. No frills or cheap tricks, just the five of us playing our instruments as hard and as loud as we can! At some point in our lives, we all feel lost and confused as to who we are and who we want to be, and I think this song will really unite all of us in that sense. We are so excited to share, not only this new song with you all, but our new album. We went back to our roots as musicians and really wanted to reignite that passion and love for rock and metal music. Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Aerosmith, AC/DC….all the greats that we fell in love with as kids have greatly influenced this new album and we couldn’t be more excited!”

As the band prepares to put this new body of work out into the world, reintroducing themselves as a creative collective armed with a new sense of clarity and purpose, they will also be reconnecting with fans on the road. Earlier this month, they were announced to join A Day To Remember on their “Re-Entry Tour” throughout North America. The tour kicks off on September 28 in Rochester, NY, and goes until November 6 in St. Augustine, FL. Find a list of dates at AskingAlexandria.com.

