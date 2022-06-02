ASKING ALEXANDRIA Singer DANNY WORSNOP On Vocal Rest; Remaining US Tour Dates Canceled

British rock band, Asking Alexandria, have been forced to cancel the remaining dates on their current US tour. A message from the band follows...

"To all of our AAFamily, as you're aware by now, we have had to miss the last few shows of our tour because Danny has suffered from a severe throat infection. Today, we all woke up early in anticipation of receiving news from a voice specialist in Nashville. Unfortunately, the news we received was not the news we were hoping for and we have been told that Danny cannot sing for the next few weeks and needs to remain on vocal rest.

Obviously this means we will not be able to continue on with our North American tour and it breaks our hearts to have to say that. Whilst Danny recovers we will be working diligently to book a new tour so that we can get back out there and see you all again.

Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us at one of these shows and thank you to everyone else for your understanding. We love you guys and we will be back as soon as possible.

Nothing More, Atreyu and Eva Under Fire will be continuing the tour without us, however If you would like a refund please do so from your point of purchase. Once again, we are sorry, we love you."

Nothing More, Atreyu and Eva Under Fire's remaining dates:

June

1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

3 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

4 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

8 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Last month, Asking Alexandria released a new single via Better Noise Music. The band dropped the latest version of their song “Faded Out” with Sharon den Adel of Within Temptation, a track that describes devastating sadness. They also premiered a chilling official music video for the song, which is set to appear on the soundtrack for The Retaliators, a Better Noise Film already receiving praise, out this fall. After ten years of recording their music separately, the band, who sparked new energy and a drive for creating when they reunited in Nashville during quarantine to make their latest album, are now excited to continue this musical journey with this new collaboration. The British rockers, currently on tour across the United States with Grammy-nominated band Nothing More, recently released their Never Gonna Learn EP titled after their second single off of their acclaimed fall 2021 album See What’s On The Inside, in addition to a new song with Maria Brink from In This Moment.

Directed by Michael Lombardi, the official music video is a creative play on the wildly popular Apple TV+ series Severance, interspersed with scenes of Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation performing the song. Similarly to The Retaliators, the visual follows the journey of a man who’s suffered a tremendous loss, as he awakens to a colorless existence and descends into a bloody subhuman universe.

Sharing his excitement about their new single and collaborating with Sharon den Adel of Within Temptation, Ben Bruce said, “Faded Out is just one of those songs with an infectious energy and groove! I remember it coming together in the studio and thinking "I can't wait to play this live.” Fast forward a couple of months and I'm being told that Sharon of Within Temptation wants to sing on the song with us, and the level of excitement and nostalgia running through my body was immeasurable! When I was 14 or 15 years old, I waited in line at Virgin Megastore to meet Within Temptation at a signing and I handed Sharon a demo of my band. Adding Sharon's vocals to the song and teaming up with Within Temptation is a huge honor for us and it also brings a whole new dimension to the song. I can't wait for the fans to hear this collaboration and I can't wait for it to be featured in The Retaliators movie!”

Sharon also gave her thoughts on the collaboration, "We've been blasting metalcore playlists through our speakers to gain a bit of fresh inspiration for our side, and Asking Alexandria is amongst the top bands we have been spinning over the past years. Their songs are heavy and melodic at the same time, therefore it was a no-brainer when they asked us to join them on “Faded Out!” We are evenly honored to be a part of this amazing song and we hope everyone will love it as much as we do! Enjoy!”