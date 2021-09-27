ASKING ALEXANDRIA To Embark On UK / European Tour In Spring 2022

Asking Alexandria have announced a forthcoming UK/European tour in spring 2022. Tickets will be available here from September 30 (9 AM, local time). The tour on-sale coincides with the release of their upcoming full-length studio album, See What’s On The Inside, out via Better Noise Music. The new album is now available for pre-order and pre-save across platforms here.

Of the tour, Ben Bruce says, “After what feels like an eternity away, we are beyond excited to FINALLY announce a handful of shows in the UK/Europe. They may be few, but they will be incredibly special to us. We have missed you. We are finally coming home.”

The band recently released the first single from the album, “Alone Again”. A raw, emotional, introspective rock anthem, the single was co-written by all five members and offers a fitting first sampling of the full-length LP. Tapping into a renewed sense of creative energy, the band is more aligned than ever and rediscovered their love for songwriting and making music together during the recording sessions for this album. “Alone Again” and an extended “Intro” for the song are now available to stream and download across platforms. The video has already been viewed over 1.5 million times and is available to view below.

As the band prepares to put this new body of work out into the world, reintroducing themselves as a creative collective armed with a new sense of clarity and purpose, they will also be reconnecting with fans on the road. Renowned for their stunning live shows, the band are joining A Day To Remember on their “Re-Entry Tour” throughout North America in September, October and November 2021, and are pleased to now add a European and UK tour in 2022.

The full European and UK dates are as follows:

March

30 - Stereoplaza - Kiev, Ukranie

April 2022

1 - Adrenaline Stadium - Moscow, Russia

3 - A2 - St. Petersburg, Russia

5 - Neue Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany

6 - Huxley’s - Berlin, Germany

8 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

9 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

11 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

13 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

15 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK

(Photo - Danny Worsop)