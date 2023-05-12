ASKING ALEXANDRIA To Release New Album This Fall; "Dark Void" Music Video Streaming Now

Asking Alexandria have released “Dark Void”, the first preview of music from their as-yet-untitled full-length studio album due this fall via Better Noise Music.

Available now digitally here, “Dark Void” presents contrasting themes of melancholy and aspiration of day-to-day life in the modern world, while seamlessly blending the band’s anthemic stadium rock sound with a call back to their metalcore beginnings. Watch the music video below.

“With the world seemingly getting darker and darker, it’s easy to see why so many of us struggle with anxiety, depression, loneliness,” relays guitarist Ben Bruce. “This song is about fighting those demons that live in your head and trying your hardest to be your own savior. Finding that inner strength to pull yourself out of the darkness.”

“This theme is explored throughout the entirety of our upcoming album. We all have our own struggles and hurdles. We are all on our own journeys that present unique challenges and difficulties, but we all have our own inner strength to fall back on. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. I feel that there can be comfort in knowing that we aren’t alone. We all feel a little down from time to time. We all feel a little lost from time to time, but somehow, in some way, we are all in this together and hopefully our new album can help people through some of their toughest times.”

Asking Alexandria have relentlessly toured across the globe in addition to being showcased at several of rock’s top worldwide festivals including Download Festival (UK), Hellfest (FR), Graspop (BE), Aftershock (US) and many more. They will spend the summer touring across Europe before heading stateside in July for three festival appearances: Rock Fest (7/14, WI), Inkcarceration Festival (7/15, OH) and Louder Than Life (7/21, KY).

Asking Alexandria are currently offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience to shadow the band on tour for a day, including a guitar tech session with Bruce where the winner will also get to take home the signed guitar, as part of Better Noise Music’s “Fan Love Sweepstakes” fundraiser supporting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund’s “Music’s Mental Health Fund.” The grand prize winner and a guest will receive airfare and a two-night hotel stay to attend the concert, plus they’ll receive a pair of VIP tickets to a future Asking Alexandria show of their choice (subject to venue availability). See eligibility requirements and enter to win here before June 30 at 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time.

(Photo - Wombatfire)