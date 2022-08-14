ASPHYX Live At Rock Hard Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
August 14, 2022, 19 minutes ago
On June 4th, legendary Dutch death doom elite Asphyx petrformed at the Rock Hard Festival 2022 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Pro-shot video of the band's entite set can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Botox Implosion"
"The Nameless Elite"
"Death The Brutal Way"
"Asphyx (Forgotten War)"
"Deathhammer"
"Molten Black Earth"
"Wasteland Of Terror"
"Scorbutics"
"Knights Templar Stand"
"Forerunners Of The Apocalypse"
"Death: The Only Immortal"
"Necroceros"
"The Rack"
"Last One On Earth"
Line-up:
Martin van Drunen - vocals
Paul Baayens - guitar
Alwin Zuur - bass
Stefan Hüskens - drums