ASPHYX Live At Rock Hard Festival 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On June 4th, legendary Dutch death doom elite Asphyx petrformed at the Rock Hard Festival 2022 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Pro-shot video of the band's entite set can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Botox Implosion"

"The Nameless Elite"

"Death The Brutal Way"

"Asphyx (Forgotten War)"

"Deathhammer"

"Molten Black Earth"

"Wasteland Of Terror"

"Scorbutics"

"Knights Templar Stand"

"Forerunners Of The Apocalypse"

"Death: The Only Immortal"

"Necroceros"

"The Rack"

"Last One On Earth"

Line-up:

Martin van Drunen - vocals

Paul Baayens - guitar

Alwin Zuur - bass

Stefan Hüskens - drums