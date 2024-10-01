ASSASSIN To Release Skullblast EP In November; Title Track Lyric Video Posted
October 1, 2024, 22 minutes ago
Germany thrashers, Assassin, have released their new single, "Skullblast", the title track of the band's first ever EP, due for release on November 1 via Massacre Records. Stream the track here, and find a lyric video below.
Get ready for four new and hard-hitting thrash metal songs that are bursting with heaviness and groove as well as a thrash metal cover version of a Fleetwood Mac song. Pre-order the EP here.
Tracklisting:
"Blood For Blood"
"Skullblast"
"In And Out By The Tide"
"Cut Your (Own) Throat"
"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Peter Green Cover)
"Skullblast" lyric video: