ASSASSIN To Release Skullblast EP In November; Title Track Lyric Video Posted

Germany thrashers, Assassin, have released their new single, "Skullblast", the title track of the band's first ever EP, due for release on November 1 via Massacre Records. Stream the track here, and find a lyric video below.

Get ready for four new and hard-hitting thrash metal songs that are bursting with heaviness and groove as well as a thrash metal cover version of a Fleetwood Mac song. Pre-order the EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Blood For Blood"

"Skullblast"

"In And Out By The Tide"

"Cut Your (Own) Throat"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Peter Green Cover)

"Skullblast" lyric video: