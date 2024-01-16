ASTRONOMICA Feat. Former CRIMSON GLORY Singer WADE BLACK Debut Music Video For New Single "Darkness Falls"

Wade Black’s Astronomica have released the video for first single from their upcoming The Awakening album. Watch the clip for “Darkness Falls” below.

The band comments on the song: "'Darkness Falls' is dedicated to all those suffering from the mental illnesses that have plagued our world. Everyone goes through trials and tribulations in life. Unfortunately, you cannot fix everything all the time. Whatever your emotional downfall is, it slowly takes over and drains you of your essence. Our message is that human will is strong and, in the end, you always move forward and conquer your problems."

For three decades, Wade Black has triumphed and stayed metal recording and touring internationally in bands such as Crimson Glory, Leatherwolf, Seven Witches, Leash Law, and Chalice of Sin. Neither a stranger to change nor afraid of being a catalyst for it, Wade is announcing both changes and some very enticing teasers of things to come in 2024.

Born out of over a decade of writing, recording and touring together: After working closely for over a decade, Wade and guitarist Rich Marks have developed a song writing style that is out of this world and the reason, they chose the name Astronomica. They believe it’s the best way to describe their sound.

Looking to the Future: They are looking forward to bringing music that captures the heart, mind and imagination of their fans, taking them on a journey to far off places and inspiring them to be their best!

The Awakening will be released on March 8th as Digipack CD, Curacao transparent vinyl limited to 300 copies worldwide, and digital streaming/download format. Pre-order here, pre-save here.

Tracklist:

"Deceiver"

"Protectors of the Realm"

"Destiny"

"Monsters"

"Hellwalker"

"Darkness Falls"

"Fate or Faith"

"Chasing After"

"Letter From Hell"

"Sirens"

Lineup:

Wade Black - Vocals

Rich Marks - Guitars, Bass and Additional Keyboards

Patrick Johansson - Drums

James Fox - Rhythm Guitars, Additional Guitars and Keyboards

Touring lineup:

Wade Black - Vocals

Rich Marks - Lead Guitars

Ryan Bales - Rhythm Guitars

Kyle Sokol - Bass

Luca Caracciolo - Drums