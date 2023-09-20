ASTRONOMICA Feat. Former CRIMSON GLORY Singer WADE BLACK To Release New Album In 2024; Band Confirmed For Greece's Up The Hammers Festival

For three decades, singer Wade Black has triumphed and stayed metal, recording and touring internationally in bands such as Crimson Glory, Leatherwolf, Seven Witches, Leash Law, and Chalice Of Sin. Now, Wade Black is ready to celebrate 25 years of the monster Crimson Glory album, Astronomica, with a new album of original material.

Astronomica's new album will be produced by the master of metal, Chris Boltendahl (Grave Digger, Chris Boltendahl's Steelhammer) for a release in 2024. Stay tuned for further details.

Join Astronomica in March as the band blasts off with their show at the mighty Up The Hammers Festival, taking place March 7-9 in Athens, Greece.

Astronomica's lineup also includes:

Rich Marks - Lead Guitar (War Of Thrones, Vivaldi Metal Project, Holmes And Slice)

Kyle Sokol - Bass (Nocturnus Ad, Apeiron Bound)

Ryan Bales - Rhythm Guitar (Avenging Benji)

Luca Caracciolo - Drums (Halcyon Way, Materdea, Kee Marcelo)