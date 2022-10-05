AT THE GATES Announce Return Of Founding Member And Guitarist ANDERS BJÖRLER; Band On Tour Across Europe With IN FLAMES Next Month

While Swedish melodic death metal pioneers, At The Gates, continue to promote their latest studio album, The Nightmare Of Being, they have now checked in after a North American tour, as well as an intense run of summer festivals across Europe and in Japan, with the news that founding member and guitarist Anders Björler is returning to the band's lineup after a handful of years of absence.

At The Gates vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant comments on the news as follows: "It is with great pleasure we welcome Anders Björler, one of the founding members, back into the band. We are excited to tell you that we are already starting the work on the follow up to The Nightmare Of Being, with the same line up that wrote Terminal Spirit Disease, Slaughter Of The Soul and At War With Reality. Anders' first show back in the band will be Damnation Fest in the UK, and he will join us on the European tour together with In Flames later this year. Great times! It really feels like a second rebirth of the band, and we are looking forward to this new chapter!"

Anders Björler added the following comment: "It feels like coming home for sure. I have been missing the guys of course, but also playing the guitar, writing music and the artistic creativity in general. I've been watching from the sidelines for a number of years, and I've been very proud of what they have created in my absence. I am really looking forward to writing a new album and getting back to playing live shows again..."

Next up, At The Gates will appear at UK's Damnation festival before embarking on a massive tour across Europe featuring In Flames, Imminence and Orbit Culture between November 12 and December 17. See below for all dates.

Tour dates:

November

5 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

November (with In Flames, Imminence, Orbit Culture)

12 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblesser Foundry

13 - Riga Latvia - Palladium

15 - Katowice, Poland - MCK

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Mala Sportovni Hala

18 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

20 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

21 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

22 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

23 - Paris, France - Bataclan

25 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

26 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

28 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

1 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

2 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

4 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013

7 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

8 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega

11 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

14 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium



Tomas Lindberg Redant added the following comment about the upcoming tour with In Flames: "We are very excited about finally, being able to play in front of our European fans in support of our latest album 'The Nightmare Of Being'. This time we will hit the road with our long-time friends In Flames. It's such a weird fact that we have actually never toured together, although we are from the same town! So this will be a great opportunity to experience 'The Gothenburg sound', and it is awesome to be part of such a strong package. We can't wait to get out there again!"

At The Gates lineup:

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums

Jonas Björler - Bass

Anders Björler - Guitars

Tomas Lindberg Redant - Vocals

Martin Larsson - Guitars

(Photo - Ester Segarra)