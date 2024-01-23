AT THE GATES Cancel All Upcoming Concerts

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers, At The Gates, have announced the cancellation of their upcoming live dates. A message from the band follows:

"We regret to inform you that At the Gates has been forced to cancel all upcoming shows in the spring and summer due to reasons beyond our control. Special info and refund options for ticket holders, please visit the festivals FB or web pages for more info. Thanks."

At The Gates lineup:

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums

Jonas Björler - Bass

Anders Björler - Guitars

Tomas Lindberg Redant - Vocals

Martin Larsson - Guitars

(Photo - Ester Segarra)