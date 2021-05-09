At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Cover BANANARAMA / SHOCKING BLUE Hit "Venus" (Video)

The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 pandemic - caught fire over the course of 2020, and project has now moved on to movie soundtrack covers from the '90s. Check out their take on the Bananarama / Shocking Blue hit "Venus", which comes with a message from the At The Movies crew:

"Since we messed up last time we now have a track that is in at least SEVEN movies! Taken from the movies: Grumpier Old Men (1997), Romy and Michelle's High School reunion!(1999), The Brady Bunch (1995), Alles Nur Tarnung (1996), True Love and Chaos (1996), Outside Providence (1999), Forever Fabulous (1999)... 'Venus' performed by Bananarama."

"Venus" is a song by Dutch rock band Shocking Blue, initially released as a single in the Netherlands in the summer of 1969. Written by Robbie van Leeuwen, it topped the charts in nine countries. In 1986, Bananarama covered "Venus" for their third studio album, True Confessions, which reached #1 in six countries.

The core At The Movies players are:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead / backing vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - lead / backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for more.