ATHENA XIX Feat. FABIO LIONE Release "The Conscience Of Everything" Comeback Single And Lyric Video

2024 is set to be a historic year, especially for Italian cult progressive metallers, Athena XIX: formerly known as Athena, they are re-united with frontman and founding member Fabio Lione, who is also the vocalist of their labelmates Angra among others.

Lione's return marks a new era for the band as they're preparing the release of their much-anticipated fourth studio album which is due out later this year through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). While fans have been waiting impatiently for further details to be shared, Athena XIX finally present a first musical sign of life, titled "The Conscience Of Everything".

Stream/purchase the track here, and watch a lyric video below.

The band state, "This song deals with humanity in all its iterations, leading listeners through a world filled with complex melodies and deep instropection. This opus is much more of an experience than a mere song and also only the beginning of our common journey. Abandon yourselves!"

Originating in 1991, Athena released their most successful album to date, A New Religion?, in 1998 - still recognized and appropriately rewarded as the best prog metal album of an Italian band ever. The original band members finally re-united in 2019 - after several lineup changes and a hiatus - writing new songs which will be released later this year via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Athena XIX are:

Fabio Lione - vocals

Simone Pellegrini - guitars

Gabriele Guidi - keyboards

Alessio Sabella - bass

Matteo Amoroso - drums

(Photo - Damiano Tarantino)