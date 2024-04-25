Atlanta Black Metal Outfit CLOAK Signs To Metal Blade Records; European Tour Dates Announced

Metal Blade Records is pleased to welcome Atlanta, Georgia-based black metal outfit Cloak to its legendary roster.

Cloak embraces the rebellious and time-tested traditions of heavy metal. Whether it be conjuring the chaotic spirit of Swedish black metal purveyors Watain and Dissection, summoning the deep, dark, and sensual groove of Danzig, or evoking the raw speed and raucous energy of Motörhead, the influence of metal's founding fathers is deep within Cloak's DNA. Cloak's charm, however, does not merely lie within its romanticism of the past, but rather is the way each of these genres has shaped the band's own personal identity.

Notes Cloak of their union with Metal Blade Records, "After meeting the Metal Blade crew on our recent US tour, we knew it was the right move creatively as the respect would go both ways. We're in the very early stages of working on new material in between touring, and who knows where the dark and winding path will lead us this time. All we know is that we have some real hard work ahead of us, as releasing new music on the same label that put out titans like Hell Awaits is not something we take lightly."

Comments Metal Blade's Ryan Williams; US A&R, "The decision to sign Cloak was easy as I think they embody the quintessential essence of what it means to be a heavy metal band on Metal Blade. We are looking forward to many years of their bewitching conjurings!"

Cloak will appear on this year's edition of the Milwaukee Metal Fest next month and recently announced The Holy Dark Over Europe Summer tour. The band comments, "Europe! We've waited years to finally get over there and tour, and it's finally happening. This will be a mixture of festivals and club shows along with Hellripper and High Command. Supporters of the Black Flame come forth as we praise the Holy Darkness."

Tour dates:

May

15 - The Green Lantern - Lexington, KY

16 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

18 - Milwaukee Metal Fest @ The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

July

19 - Pod Minogą - Poznań, PL

20 - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, PL

21 - Barrák Music Club - Ostrava, CZ

22 - FUGA - Bratislava, SK

23 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, AT

24 - Live Music Hall - Mörlenbach-Weiher, DE

25 - The Belvédère - Namur, BE

26 - Next Stage - Tilburg, NL

27 - Burning Q Festival - Freissenbüttel, DE

28 - Schwarzer Keiler - Stuttgart, DE

August

2 - Schwarzer Keiler - Münster, DE

3 - Chemifabrik - Dresden, DE

4 - Goldgrube - Kassel, DE

9 - Party San Open Air - Schlotheim, DE

October

27 - Samhain Festival - Maastricht, NL

November

2 - Squirralypse Fest - Zurich, CH

9 - War Against War - Berlin, DE

(Photo - Leah Lothringer)