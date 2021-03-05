Atlanta Hard Rockers PISTOLS AT DAWN Announce Debut EP, Reveal Video For "Voices"

Atlanta, GA hard rock heralders Pistols At Dawn has shared details of their forthcoming debut EP Nocturnal Youth which they’ll self-release on May 7.

The EP was recorded with producer Jeff Tomei (Smashing Pumpkins, Matchbox 20) and mastered by engineer Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More) and features four heavy-hitting electrified tracks that exemplify their uniquely powerful sound.

Tracklisting:

"Voices"

"Crown"

"Now Is The Time"

"Gone Black"

Pistols At Dawn has unveiled the instantly memorable melodic debut single “Voices” with an up-close-and-personal music video highlighting their intense live presence.

“‘Voices’ is a song about trying to quiet the voices in one’s head and the voices around us,” explains Pistols At Dawn in a joint statement. “We live in a world where everyone has a voice, and it can be hard to find the real truth. It's about focusing on self-reflection and drawing a line in the sand to weed out all the nonsense. The video for the song is all about intimacy--it’s meant to bring the listener up close so they can see and feel our emotion and expression as we expel the voices through our playing. Connection is everything to us, and we want our listeners to see and feel what we feel. Raw emotion and passion—that’s how we connect.”

“Voices” is available now across all digital platforms.

Pistols At Dawn was originally formed in 2015 but disintegrated after the tragic passing of guitarist Mike Buffa in 2018. The band reformed in 2019 with founding members, drummer Adam Jaffe, guitarist Devin White and bassist Billy Sullivan while adding Tommy Richardson on guitars and VH1 Rockstar Supernova finalist Chris Pierson on vocals.

Taking inspiration from universal hard rock acts such as Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin and Disturbed, the quintet headed to Cock The Walk studio in their hometown of Atlanta with Tomei in early 2020 to record three new singles that displayed their heart-pumping, radio-ready sound which they released later that year.

For further details, visit Pistols At Dawn on Facebook.