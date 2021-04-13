Atlanta’s PISTOLS AT DAWN Reveal New Single “Crown”

Atlanta hard rock outfit Pistols At Dawn have shared the second heavy-hitting single, “Crown,” from their upcoming debut EP Nocturnal Youth due out May 7.

“‘Crown’ is about observing a majority of the world pursuing detrimental ways of life,” jointly state Pistols At Dawn. “It's about knowing better and seeing leadership continually fail those they lead. Too many in power are acting like foolish kings. ‘Crown’ is a push against apathy and ignorance and refusing to represent those ideologies. The video is a visual representation of the dystopian reality we find ourselves living in, a play on the pursuit of the ‘golden idol,’ and a rejection of the internal and external infrastructure that perpetuates this warped existence.”

The EP was recorded with producer Jeff Tomei (Smashing Pumpkins, Matchbox 20) and mastered by engineer Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More) and features four heavy-hitting electrified tracks that exemplify their uniquely powerful sound.

Tracklisting:

"Voices"

"Crown"

"Now Is The Time"

"Gone Black"

"Crown":

"Voices":

Pistols At Dawn was originally formed in 2015 but disintegrated after the tragic passing of guitarist Mike Buffa in 2018. The band reformed in 2019 with founding members, drummer Adam Jaffe, guitarist Devin White and bassist Billy Sullivan while adding Tommy Richardson on guitars and VH1 Rockstar Supernova finalist Chris Pierson on vocals.

Taking inspiration from universal hard rock acts such as Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin and Disturbed, the quintet headed to Cock The Walk studio in their hometown of Atlanta with Tomei in early 2020 to record three new singles that displayed their heart-pumping, radio-ready sound which they released later that year.

