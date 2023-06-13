ATOMIC KINGS / Ex-BADLANDS & RED DRAGON CARTEL Bassist GREG CHAISSON - "I’ll Tip My Hat To Anyone Who’s Still Out There Making Original Music And Pushing The Pile Forward"

In a brand new, exclusive interview published by NM Museart and conducted by music journalist Keith Langerman, veteran bassist Greg Chaisson (Atomic Kings, ex-Badlands/Red Dragon Cartel) discusses his latest band Atomic Kings' self titled debut, released in May via Armored Saint guitarist Jeff Duncan's High Tone label. He also talks about his influences, opening for former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, why he's not in Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel anymore, and much more. A short excerpt from the interview follows...

New Mexico Museart: How would you describe the sound and musical style of The Atomic Kings? In your opinion, what sets the band apart from other rock acts?

Greg Chaisson: "We are well-versed in the ’70s. We don’t try to hide our influences. As a matter of fact, we celebrate them. If you’re a fan of a lot of those great 70’s bands like Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Sabbath, Humble Pie, etc. you will definitely hear some of that as authentically as possible. Ryan is a 70’s style guitarist, he can shred if he wants to, but that’s not what we do in this band. Jimi has the swing of all those drummers you love from the 70s. Ken is a throwback to the great vocalists of the 70s, especially the bluesy soulful stylings of people like Paul Rogers or Robert Plant, and even Greg Allman. We don’t copy anyone we just do our take on the 70s and it’s actually easy for me because I started playing the bass in 1971 so I grew up as a musician during that era. We don’t write 3-minute songs and we don’t use any auto-tune or sampling. It’s just us, four dudes, doing what we do best and what we love. I call it 70’s riff/blues hard rock with a twist."

NM Museart: What are your personal favorites on the album, and why?

Greg Chaisson: "Wow that’s a hard one. I actually like every song on the record for different reasons. On any given day it could be any given song. I think the guys did a great job on everything. But if I had to go on a limb today and pick a couple I would say 'I Got Mine', because it has such a funky feel, or maybe 'Take My Hand', because it has a killer riff, a big hooky chorus and then out of the blue goes into a crazy boogie/shuffle sort of thing, kind of like if Motörhead did 'La Grange'." (Laughs)

NM Museart: Besides your own band, are there any other artists that you've heard recently who have caught your ear?

Greg Chaisson: "Oddly enough, I don’t really listen to a lot of what’s going on these days. I heard the last Red Dragon Cartel record and I thought that was really good. I have to admit I like Rival Sons. I’m sure there are some other ones out there, but I can’t think of any right off the top of my head. I’ll tip my hat to anyone who’s still out there making original music and pushing the pile forward."

